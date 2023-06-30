EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mission Trail Alliance celebrated the Mission Trail’s “Best Historical Site” award from the Texas Travel Awards at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.

Attendees included the El Paso Chamber, Socorro City Council Rep. Rudy Cruz Jr., Tiguat Gov. Michael Silvas, County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Destination El Paso, the Office of U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, the City of El Paso, the City of San Elizario and the Mission Trail Association.

Attendees were also treated to a DJ, food and refreshments.

The El Paso Mission Trail is a 9-mile historic corridor that connects three of the oldest continuously operated missions in the Southwest and preserves the rich history of the Camino Real.

In addition, earlier this year, San Elizario was also recognized as the “Best Historic Small Town in America” by USA TODAY’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

These recognitions, which highlight the cultural significance of the trail, are well-deserved and long overdue, according to a news release sent out announcing the event.