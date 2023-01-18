MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Mission after a family was hit by a suspected drunken driver — leaving a mother dead, and a father and three children hospitalized, police said.

At 12:46 a.m. Monday, an officer at the 1000 block of E. Solar Drive observed a 2004 GMC Yukon travelling at a high rate of speed, Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores told ValleyCentral. The officer made a U-turn and saw the Yukon run a red light while travelling southbound on Mayberry Street, according to police.

The driver disregarded the traffic light and struck a 2015 silver Ford Explorer that was travelling eastbound on Highway 495, police said.

The Ford contained a family of five: a husband and wife and their three children above the ages of 15, according to police.

The oldest son was driving to pick up his parents, police said.

The officer responded to the crash immediately and performed CPR on the mother, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The father was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, police stated.

All three of the children were admitted to the hospital, with one of the sons and a daughter needing surgery, According to police.

Flores told ValleyCentral that the suspect fled the scene on foot but was found around 6 a.m. near Conway Avenue and Highway 495.

“He appeared to be intoxicated when they made contact with him,” Flores said.

According to the Mission Police Department, the suspect was admitted to the hospital and would be facing charges of intoxication manslaughter, four counts of intoxication assault and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident, pending medical release.

The family and the suspect are all Mission residents, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.