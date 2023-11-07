EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Silver City Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Las Cruces and may still be there.

Maisie Yniguez was last seen at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Apodaca Park, located at 801 E. Madrid in Las Cruces.

She is described as 5-feet-5 tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, yellow or tan shorts and white shoes.

Her method of travel and destination are not known. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silver City PD at (575) 388-8840 or call 911.