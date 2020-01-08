Missing man from Silver City believed to be in danger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Silver City Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in finding a man who is believed to be in danger.

Michael A. Mercer, 76, is a 6’1 Caucasian male, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Mercer was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 3 driving away in a vehicle from 208 South Corbin in Silver City, NM.

Police say Mercer is believed to be driving a 2018 white Toyota pickup with New Mexico license plate 710-WCF.

Mercer missed a scheduled doctor’s appointment according to police.

Michael A. Mercer is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call SCPD at (575) 388-8840.