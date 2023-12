EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A missing Alamogordo pre-teen girl has been located, the New Mexico State Police said.

Maria Cereceres, 11, was reported as a missing runaway juvenile on Monday, Dec. 11.

She was last seen Monday night at her home in Alamogordo and her direction of travel was unknown at that time.

State Police issued their update that the girl had been found at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.