By winning the coveted crown, Lluvia A;zate will have a chance to compete for the title of Miss USA

HOUSTON (CW39) — It was a night to remember for Houston’s own Lluvia Alzate. Now she’s celebrating being crowned the New Miss Texas USA 2023.

Before a packed crowd at the Hilton Houston Post Oak, family, friends and spectators all watched as Alzate received her crown and sash and the 2023 title. She won out of over 90 women who competed.

CW39’s Sharron Melton was there at the pageant, and has more video from the event as well as a behind the scenes look at the celebration after the crowning. Watch below. Then, on Tuesday, July 18, watch CW39 at 8 a.m. for a LIVE in studio interview with the New Miss Texas USA 2023!

Earlier this year, Alzate won the title of Miss Houston 2023 and the chance to compete for the state title. She’s now the state title holder, winning the coveted crown in her hometown. She will have a chance to compete for the title of Miss USA in the Fall.