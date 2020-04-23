Miss Texas speaks about COVID-19 impact on pageants across the state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sporting events and businesses around the world have been affected due to COVID-19, but you may not know that pageant titleholders have had to change the way they serve their communities as well.

The Miss America Organization is the largest scholarship provider for women in the country.

Miss America is the super bowl event many women across the country look forward to every year.

While a titleholder’s number one job lies in serving their community, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked creativity with how title holders are making an impact.

“It has challenged me in a different way to show that we actually have a bigger community online than we do face-to-face so we can we can make the same, if not a greater impact virtually,” said Chandler Foreman, Miss Texas 2019.

Even though pageants have been postponed, the Miss El Paso pageant director tells KTSM this is the perfect time to prepare physically and mentally for a competition.

“It’s not easy work but I think this is the perfect opportunity to kind of connect with yourself and bring out the best version of yourself and be able to compete in the future,” said Hector Chavez, Director of the Miss El Paso Organization.

Organizations from all over the state have turned to technology and other methods to continue providing a positive outlet for their communities.

The Miss El Paso Organization, for example, was been hosting virtual royal parties for both boys and girls.

“I thought that was beautiful, to be able to bring young kids that mentorship activity taking place virtually. I am just inspired by a class that is really taking advantage of what is happening right now,” said Foreman.

Chandler Foreman says she and the other titleholders will continue rising to the occasion and are ready to continue serving our community.