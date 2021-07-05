Miss Texas 2021: Advocate for suicide prevention, published author

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is one Texan showing us that dreams don’t come true with magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.

A dream that began 17 years ago has now become reality for one Texas A&M graduate.

“It’s been a very long time coming. I’ve had this dream since I was a little girl and it’s so fulfilling to finally see all of that come to provision,” said Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller.

Fuller is now taking on a year of service to the community. She created the Mallory’s Mission Suicide Prevention program in honor of a high school friend who died of suicide.

Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021

Not only has Fuller helped make suicide prevention training mandatory for teachers through the Jason Flatt Act, but she is also a newly published author.

Her book, called “Henry’s Happy Heart,” focuses on two friends who tackle both physical and emotional hurdles while working together to achieve their dreams.

Fuller said that introducing the importance of mental health at a young age is the legacy she is proud to have highlighted as Miss Texas 2021.

“I would love to be remembered as someone who used this year to the best of her abilities, to promote my social impact and to be able to save lives, as well as somebody who made everyone just feel special,” Fuller said.

She will be representing the state of Texas at the 100th anniversary of Miss America in December.

