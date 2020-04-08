Miss El Paso Organization to host a free Virtual Royal Party

Editor’s note: Andrea Chacon is a KTSM web producer. She is also the reigning Miss El Paso County. This story was assigned and approved by KTSM management.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Miss El Paso Organization is calling all royals for a Virtual Royal Party full of activities and special guests.

The organization is hosting a the party for children who are, like many across the city and country, stuck at home due to COVID-19 orders.

“During these difficult times, one must get creative and continue to move forward. I’m grateful that my title holders will continue to educate and inspire children in our community even if it’s virtually,” said Hector Chavez, Director of the Miss El Paso Organization.

The Organization is committed to four points of the crown: Style, Scholarship, Service, and Success.

All children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join a Virtual Royal Party this Saturday, April 11, at 4 p.m. (MST).

I have been a part of the Miss America Organization for approximately four years. My passion lies in empowering young women to be the best version of themselves. During this time of crisis, I want to encourage our young royals to be thankful and find hope, even in the toughest times.

I will also be the party host.

This virtual event will include activities in which children will be able to participate from the comfort of their homes via Zoom.

Activities will include a science experiment, dance lessons with our local titleholders, dance tricks with our very own Miss El Paso, arts/crafts, and much more.

To RSVP and receive the Zoom ID to join the party, email missepconfidence@gmail.com.

Once you RSVP, you will receive a Royal Packet with instructions and supply lists for the event.

If you would like to become a part of the El Paso Princess Program, or compete in the Miss El Paso Organization call 915-701-5232.