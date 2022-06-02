EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-by shooting was registered last night at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Edith where four victims were found on the scene.

A 17 year-old male was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Three other female victims ages 27, 29 and 45 were unharmed.

Mission Valley Regional command officers responded to the shooting call. The investigation revealed that after the initial shooting, as the three female victims were assisting the male victim, subjects in a car drove by and fired additional rounds at the victims. Fortunately no one was struck.

Gang unit officers continue the investigation.







