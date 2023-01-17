Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers.

The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7, and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn the rules, skills and game play of basketball.

The cost is $40 per player and youth scholarships are available.

The deadline to register is Jan. 28 with games happening at 9 a.m. on Saturdays (practices vary by location). To register, call or visit your neighborhood center.

Locations: Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr., (915) 212-0734; Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center. 3001 Parkwood Dr., (915) 212-0560; Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr., (915) 212-0426; Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr., (915) 212-0788; The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall, 915-212-0580; and Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave., (915) 212-0784.

For more information on the Mini Sports Basketball Program visit Parks and Recreation Department at www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.