Mini horse from Florida makes an emergency call to 911 dispatchers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Can you imagine getting a call from a horse? Well, believe it or not, that happened to one 911 dispatcher.

An unlikely caller to 911 caused a few moments of confusion for cops in Arcadia, Florida.

The caller, ‘Stinky’ the mini horse, accidentally dialed 911.

Stinky’s owner installed a camera monitoring app on a cell phone to keep an eye on Stinky who lives in a barn.

Stinky tipped the cell phone over and accidentally called for help.

The call lasted approximately 33 seconds, causing confusion. Cops then went to check things out and discovered who had made the unusual emergency call.