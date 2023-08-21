EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP has scheduled two weeks of events to welcome students back for the 2023-24 school year.

The Fall 2023 semester will soon kick off with Miner Welcome and dozens of other activities designed to foster student engagement and spotlight on-campus resources.

The activities begin on Thursday, Aug. 24 with Move-In Day for those students living in UTEP’s three residential facilities and culminates with the 33rd annual Minerpalooza on Sept. 15.

“Miner Welcome events throughout the next two weeks will showcase all the university has to offer including socials, barbecues, a campus-wide Get Involved and Well-being Fair, a student employment fair and two major events – Texas Western Gold Rush and Minerpalooza,” according to the news release.

“Engagement and belonging play crucial roles in a student’s success in terms of academic performance, personal well-being, and the overall college experience.” said Catie McCorry-Andalis, Ed.D., vice president for Student Affairs. “Through Miner Welcome, we strive to create an environment where students feel valued, supported, and motivated to make sustained progress toward their degrees as soon as they arrive on our campus.”

One of the highlights of Miner Welcome is Texas Western Gold Rush. This event will close the first day of classes with an evening of live music, performances, special guests, fireworks and more.

Texas Western Gold Rush will begin at 7 p.m., Aug. 28, at Centennial Plaza.

Minerpalooza will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sep. 15, at the Glory Road 2 (GR2) parking lot north of Sun Bowl Stadium. In addition to live music, the event will feature interactive activities, food vendors and Pete’s Playground, a dedicated children’s play area. A beer and wine garden will also be accessible to those ages 21 and older. Admission is free and open to the public. Learn more at www.utep.edu/minerpalooza.

Here are a few other highlights from the first two weeks of the new semester:

Saturday, Aug. 26, Late Night at the Rec: Students will have the opportunity to visit the Student Recreation Center from 8 p.m. to midnight for after-hours workouts or to participate in activities such as glow golf, laser tag, dance classes and more.

Saturday, Aug. 26, School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony: The UTEP School of Pharmacy will welcome the Class of 2027 at 6:30 p.m. at Magoffin Auditorium. Sixty-three students will receive a white coat, which symbolizes authority, professionalism, clinical care and service and trust. Incoming students will recite the Oath of a Pharmacist, promising to maintain the skills, knowledge and responsibilities needed to devote themselves to a lifetime of serving others.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, Miner Welcome Pep Rally: The UTEP Spirit teams and Orange and Blue Spirit crew will host a pep rally at 12 p.m. in front of Centennial Plaza to inform the student body of the UTEP football team’s first home game against the University of the Incarnate Word. Players and coaches will be present for the event.

Thursday, Aug. 31, Get Involved and Well-being Fair: This event is for students who are interested in joining a student organization, volunteering in the community, or getting more details on academic programs, opportunities to be active and detailed information about campus health and well-being resources. The fair will take over Centennial Plaza starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, Chalk the Plaza: UTEP students, faculty and staff are invited to show their UTEP spirit and pride through their artistic creativity at Fox Fine Arts Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy music and food while getting to know fellow Miners.

Thursday, Sept. 7, Pete’s Roller Rink: Why walk when you can skate? Students will have the opportunity to skate the night away at Pete’s Roller Rink in the Fox Fine Arts Plaza.

Please visit utep.edu/MinerWelcome for a full list of events.