EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Supreme Court’s decision to axe President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel or reduce $400 billion of federal student loan debt could have a big impact on students in the Borderland.

Under the 6-3 ruling that came down on Friday, June 30, individuals with student loan debt will now have to restart their payments starting Sept. 1.

KTSM spoke with financial attorney Leslie H. Tayne about who this decision directly affects which she said it goes beyond just the borrower.

“There are co-borrowers. There are guarantors, so that if you default and you have a co-borrower or a guarantor, the co-borrower and guarantor will be impacted. So it’s millions of people that will be impacted by the federal student loan pandemic,” Tayne said.

The current plan that has paused student loan payments for over three years will expire on Aug. 30.

Taylor Higgins is currently a student at the University of Texas at El Paso. She explained how she doesn’t have the same support other students have and will most likely have to get a job to pay off her student loans.

She said that although a degree has always been important, student loans put that in the rear view.

“I think it’s wrong of us. I think as a society, as our government, they want us to go to school, to better ourselves, but at the same time they won’t simply help us with student loans. You know lessen the hardships that we would have to pay on student loans, not necessarily what we pay but the interest rates that come with it as well,” she said.

Tayne explained that now is the time to look at your budget to see where you can offset some of that financial strain or look into seeking professional financial assistance.

“The best way to manage your debt is to always look at your budget and see what you have available to pay towards your debt. If you find that you don’t have available budget, it is a good idea to either cut out some expenses in order to meet the obligations of your loans and your debts or to find a way to supplement your income,” Tayne said.

