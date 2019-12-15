Wreaths Across America honor veterans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss National Cemetery partnered with Wreaths Across America to hold the annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s veterans Saturday.

Volunteers place holiday wreaths to honor and remember America’s veterans at more than 100 VA national cemeteries, in addition to Arlington National Cemetery.

It’s a tradition that was started in 1992 when Morrill Worchester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, won a trip to Washington D.C. at the age of 12. He visited Arlington National Cemetery, which made quite an impact on him.

“I know it takes a lot of preparation because a lot of families come out to place a wreath and every gravestone. It’s a time to remember those that have been lost and a time to remember what they did for our country and us,” said Elaine Vasquez, Assistant Principal at Park Elementary.

An estimated 20,000 people, including volunteers, attended the ceremony to place wreaths across the cemetery.