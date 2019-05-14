Wounded Warrior serves 10,000 meals to Fort Bliss soldiers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A wounded warrior who had his legs amputated is biking, running, and hand-cycling in honor of law enforcement.

Jay Collins is on a trip from Los Angeles to Tampa, traveling an average of 60 miles a day for 50 days straight. The entire trip is more than 3,000 miles and he's making eight stops along the way to serve hot BBQ meals to first responders and military and veteran communities.

Collins, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a wounded warrior was injured during a deployment to Afghanistan, will compete for team United States Special Operations Command during the DOD's Warrior Games at the end of their tour in Tampa.

At Fort Bliss, Collins served 10,000 hot meals Monday afternoon through Operation BBQ Relief, a 501C3 tax-empty charitable organization. The Breaking Bread Tour was sponsored by PedFed Credit Union.

"They gave back to us and I don't know where we are, where I am if people hadn't done that for me. So having the opportunity to partner and be a part of operation bbq relief and share what we do now, and give back to others, that's what it's all about," Collins said.

Operation BBQ Relief's next stop is in San Antonio on May 20, 2019.

To learn more, visit www.operationbbqrelief.org.