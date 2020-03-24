White Sands Missile Range closes, changes schedule of family and recreation services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sand Missile Range is adjusting its family and recreation facilities and services in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Post Theater, Roadrunner Lanes Bowling Center and Sparetime Lounge are closed until either notice, while the Frontier Club and Coyote Snack Bar is offering to-go meals, a news release said.

The Motor Vehicles Department, Post Library are offering services by appointment only. All libraries will extend the current due dates until May 11, the release said.

Fitness classes at the Fitness Center or Aquatics Center, as well as the Saunas at the Bell Gym have been canceled until further notice. However the pool, main gym and annex remain open, the release said.

Free breakfast and lunch are available to children from March 23 to April 3 at the Middle School Teen Center. Lunch is 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch is 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children must be present for the meal.

Also canceled are all arts and crafts, even though the facilities are still open. Same with classes and playgroups hosted by the Army Community Services.

“In all of our FMWR facilities we ask that patrons practice safe social distancing and wash their hands upon entering the building,” the release said. “For more information on any of the above messaging please call the facility directly related to your questions.”