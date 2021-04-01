WBAMC to resume COVID-19 vaccinations

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center will continue vaccinating deploying personnel and those awaiting their second dose after it received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Priority will be given to patients whose second-dose appointments were canceled. Second-dose patients can expect a call back to reschedule their appointment.

TRICARE beneficiaries and Department of Defense personnel who never scheduled their

second-dose appointment and are beyond the 21-day window from their first dose, should

call the appointment line at (915) 742-2273 to be scheduled.

WBAMC and Fort Bliss will not conduct vaccination operations on April 4 in observance

of the Easter holiday.