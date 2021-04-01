WBAMC to resume COVID-19 vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center will continue vaccinating deploying personnel and those awaiting their second dose after it received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Priority will be given to patients whose second-dose appointments were canceled. Second-dose patients can expect a call back to reschedule their appointment.
TRICARE beneficiaries and Department of Defense personnel who never scheduled their
second-dose appointment and are beyond the 21-day window from their first dose, should
call the appointment line at (915) 742-2273 to be scheduled.
WBAMC and Fort Bliss will not conduct vaccination operations on April 4 in observance
of the Easter holiday.