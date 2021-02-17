WBAMC prepares second vaccination site on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A second vaccination site at Fort Bliss will start providing COVID-19 vaccinations to TRICARE beneficiaries and Department of Defense personnel on Friday.

William Beaumont Army Medical Center is preparing the second vaccination site at Stout Gym on Fort Bliss. Currently, WBAMC is administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a two-dose series separated by 21 days.

TRICARE beneficiaries and DoD personnel who fall into any of the categories below may visit the WBAMC vaccine website and follow the directions to schedule an appointment online, at either Stayton Theater or Stout Gym.

Here is the full list of categories that WBAMC is currently vaccinating:

Health care providers and WBAMC staff

First responders

Emergency services and public safety personnel

Identified service members supporting the national COVID-19 response

Identified units with personnel who perform critical national capabilities

Identified units with personnel preparing to deploy to locations outside the U.S.

Frontline Essential Workers (teachers, educational support staff, CYS staff, eligible defense manufacturing personnel, DoD corrections staff, DoD postal service staff, DoD public transit workers, Commissary and other installation food service or agricultural workers).

Authorized persons aged 65 and older

Select 1AD units in accordance with command guidance and operational orders.

Authorized persons aged 16 to 64, with increased risk for severe illness as defined by the CDC.

Beneficiaries who do not have access to electronic means can call the appointment line at

(915) 742-2273 to schedule an appointment for vaccination. WBAMC will publicize when

the next phased group is eligible for vaccination.

Adverse weather conditions may cause the WBAMC vaccination sites to close. If this happens, WBAMC will reschedule canceled vaccine appointments.