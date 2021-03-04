WBAMC postpones Friday’s Pfizer vaccines

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center will postpone its Friday administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Stayton Theatre and Stout Gym until further notice.

This is a temporary postponement until WBAMC receives additional doses of the vaccine.

The current vaccine supply is being prioritized for deploying active duty service members prior to vaccine expiration, pending resupply to Fort Bliss.

TRICARE beneficiaries and DOD personnel who are currently scheduled to receive their second dose on or after March 5 will need to reschedule their appointments once the appointment system has reopened. WBAMC will work diligently to ensure minimal disruption in scheduling second-dose vaccinations. Additional guidance on when vaccinations will be resumed is forthcoming based on the arrival of vaccine resupply.

