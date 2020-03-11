Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Military veterans are taking a stand against the stigma of mental health, step-by-step across America.

Two Veterans who are walking across the country to raise awareness about issues faced by service members are in El Paso on their way to California. They are advocating for Veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other mental health issues.

Local veterans like Phillip Lee are grateful for the opportunity to promote speaking about issues faced by local veterans.

“Not just ‘what is therapy,’ but how to best deal with those who seek therapy, or those who say they are in pain, or those who say they are homeless or whatever challenges they’re facing to not let those situations define us or not let those situations define them,” Lee said.

For assistance locating mental health care for military veterans, visit local nonprofit Project Amistad or Make the Connection.