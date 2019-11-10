Veterans Day closures, events and freebies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday is Veterans’ Day, a day originally called Armistice Day, which was intended to commemorate the end of World War I in 1919. In 1954, the holiday’s name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day honors all who served but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served our country during war or peacetime. As of 2018, there were 18.2 million living veterans in the United States.
El Paso has a long and storied history with the U.S. Military. Fort Bliss was established in 1846 as the Post Opposite El Paso del Norte in what is now Downtown El Paso. The post was moved to its present site in 1893 and has grown in size to 1,700 square miles and over 30,000 soldiers.
It should come as no surprise then, that El Pasoans love to honor and celebrate veterans of all wars. This year, most federal, state and local government offices will be closed. There is also an abundance of free offers for those who have served our country.
Closures
- All area school districts including EPISD, SISD, YISD, Clint and Canutillo ISD.
- UTEP, EPCC closed
- City of El Paso – All administrative and municipal offices closed
- County of El Paso – Administrative county offices and courts closed
- Federal offices, banks, U.S. Postal Service, New York Stock Exchange
EVENTS
- Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade
- Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. – Begins at Stahala Drive and Hondo Pass.
- This is the first year Fort Bliss has partnered with the community to hold their events in conjunction with each other for a more family-friendly atmosphere. The parade will be immediately followed by the Flags Across America Ceremony
- Flags Across America & Veterans Day Ceremony
- Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – Old Glory Memorial, 9500 Gateway North.
Veterans Freebies and Offers
- AMC Theaters Military Popcorn
- Military members and veterans with a valid military ID can receive a free large popcorn Friday, Nov. 8- Monday, Nov. 11
- Denny’s Free Build your own Grand Slam
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Active duty and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam. Dine-in only, 5 a.m. to noon with valid military ID or DD 214.
- Chipotle BOGO Veterans Day offer
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Active military and veterans with a valid ID can get a BOGO free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.
- Texas Roadhouse Free Lunch
- Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – All veterans can choose one of 10 entrees from Texas Roadhouse’s special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two sides. Military ID required.
- Golden Corral Free Meal
- Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Free meal and beverage to active duty and retired military. Military ID required.
- Red Lobster Free Appetizer or Dessert
- Monday, Nov. 11 – stop by for your free appetizer or dessert. Military ID required.
- Chili’s Veterans Day Free Meal
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Participating locations will offer a choice of seven entrees. Military ID required.
- Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Offer for a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for all active duty and retired service members. ID required. Outback is also offering 20% off total bill all weekend which applies to all military, police, firefighters and other first responders with a valid ID.
- Dunkin’ Donuts Free Donut Day
- Monday, Nov. 11 – One free donut per customer while supplies last. No purchase necessary, but military ID is required.
- Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings & Fries
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries. Offer is only valid at participating locations for dine-in only. Beverages, taxes, and gratuity not included. Proof of military service required.
- Twin Peaks Veterans Day Free Meal
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Offer for active and retired military. Free meal from their special Veterans Day menu.
- El Paso Airport Veterans Day Burger Meal
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Active-duty military and veterans with ID can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger while dining in at the Home Team Sports (Concourse A), Carlos & Mickey’s (Center of Terminal), or PGA Tour Grill (Concourse B)
- “Pets for Vets” adoption special at El Paso Animal Services
- Free pet adoption for all veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families.
- Lowe’s Veterans Day Savings
- Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off appliances, up to $200 off power tools and up to 50% off home essentials.
- Great Clips Haircuts for Heroes
- Monday, Nov. 11 – The gift that keeps on giving! Veterans and active service members can stop into any Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card to use for later.
- Non-veteran customers who are getting their hair cut will also get a free haircut card they can give to a active duty or veteran as a token of their appreciation. Learn more at Great Clips.