Veterans Day closures, events and freebies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday is Veterans’ Day, a day originally called Armistice Day, which was intended to commemorate the end of World War I in 1919. In 1954, the holiday’s name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars.

Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day honors all who served but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served our country during war or peacetime. As of 2018, there were 18.2 million living veterans in the United States.

El Paso has a long and storied history with the U.S. Military. Fort Bliss was established in 1846 as the Post Opposite El Paso del Norte in what is now Downtown El Paso. The post was moved to its present site in 1893 and has grown in size to 1,700 square miles and over 30,000 soldiers.

It should come as no surprise then, that El Pasoans love to honor and celebrate veterans of all wars. This year, most federal, state and local government offices will be closed. There is also an abundance of free offers for those who have served our country.

Closures

All area school districts including EPISD, SISD, YISD, Clint and Canutillo ISD.

UTEP, EPCC closed

City of El Paso – All administrative and municipal offices closed

County of El Paso – Administrative county offices and courts closed

Federal offices, banks, U.S. Postal Service, New York Stock Exchange

EVENTS

Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. – Begins at Stahala Drive and Hondo Pass. This is the first year Fort Bliss has partnered with the community to hold their events in conjunction with each other for a more family-friendly atmosphere. The parade will be immediately followed by the Flags Across America Ceremony

Flags Across America & Veterans Day Ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – Old Glory Memorial, 9500 Gateway North.



Veterans Freebies and Offers