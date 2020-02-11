Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AFB, Deleware (CNN/KTSM) — The president and vice president honored the remains of two fallen heroes killed last week in Afghanistan – including a soldier from Las Cruces.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took part in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Deleware late Monday night. The two U.S. leaders saluted as flag-draped caskets were carried off an aircraft and put into an awaiting vehicle.

The caskets carried the remains of Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez and Sergeant First Class Javier Gutierrez. As KTSM previously reported, SFC Rodriguez was a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High who was on his 10th deployment at the time of his death.

SFC Rodriguez (L), and SFC Gutierrez (R)

The two servicemen were killed after a person reportedly opened fire on the U.S. Afghan forces Saturday. Six other service members were wounded in the attack.

SFC Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Ronaleen Rodriguez, parents David Hernandez, Javier and Guadalupe Jaramillo, and his brother Christopher. Many of his family members still live in the Mesilla Valley.

Please find GoFundMe accounts for both soldiers below: