Thousands of American flags placed at Fort Bliss cemetery on Memorial Day Weekend

More than 1,200 local volunteers began their Memorial Day weekend by paying respects to the late military members who served our country.

Civilians, military, students, church groups, and other community members spent the morning at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery to place American flags at more than 44,000 resting sites.

Organizers say the gathering helps remember the fallen while also inspiring the future.

"We have children out here in baby carriages and all different levels of school," Boy Scouts Volunteer Coordinator Nathaniel Jones said. "This experience will help to empower them to want to be our mayors, teachers, doctors, police, (and) engineers."

The flag-placing tradition has been held since 1955. A commemorative Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the cemetery on Monday.