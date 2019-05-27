Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall arrives in El Paso for Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall is taken across the state honoring men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On Sunday afternoon, it was displayed in front of the Lowe's store in East El Paso.

The wall is filled with the faces of Texas soldiers who died while serving their country in wars.

"The community needs to be educated or informed that our fallen comrades should never be forgotten. They should be in our minds daily because they paid the ultimate sacrifice," Vietnam veteran Jose Vargas said.

During its visit, the wall was escorted by local motorcycle communities to include the national motorcycle group known as "Rolling Thunder."

"They do so much for us without asking very little in return so us escorting the memorial wall is a very small part of us giving back to them," El Paso Motorcycle Coalition member Tavo Morales said.

The hope is that those taking the time to see the tribute remember the fallen and stand in solidarity with their families.

The memorial will be on display Monday morning from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Saint Jude Catholic Church.

It will then be moved to the VFW post in Ysleta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.