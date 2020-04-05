Temperature checks begin at several Fort Bliss locations

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss began temperature checks at the Main Exchange, Commissary and the East Bliss Mini Mall Saturday according to their daily Facebook report.

Military families or veterans who live off post are still able to shop at the commissary and PX for essential items during the shelter at home orders. Access to the Commissary is currently capped at 100 customers at a time.

The installation is currently at an HPCON-Charlie level after being briefly raised to Delta earlier this week. Post officials say after discussion with leadership, they decided to move back to an HPCON-Charlie level for the time being.

The Trusted Traveler Program is currently revoked, meaning everyone over the age of 16 in a vehicle must have a valid DoD card to access Fort Bliss.

Blood drives on Fort Bliss were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in critically low supply for William Beaumont Army Medical Center. They’re asking anyone on the post who is healthy and willing, to call (915) 742-6365 or go to the donor center located at 2489 Ricker Road.

Earlier this week, the DoD said they will no longer be providing updates on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on military installations. The last known number of cases from William Beaumont Army Medical Center was seven as of Monday, March 30. One patient was hospitalized and in ICU at the time.