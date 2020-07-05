Some El Pasoans spent 4th of July protesting for Vanessa Guillen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As a firework show lit up the sky above Fort Bliss, chants could be heard from protesters at the post’s entrance.

Protesters marched to Fort Bliss, holding signs with pictures of murdered Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters marching to Fort Bliss for Vanessa Guillen. pic.twitter.com/pJUl0jxpH8 — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) July 5, 2020

“The people are tired of just looking the other direction,” said protester Natasha Brown.

Those who gathered said they didn’t mind spending the holiday fighting for justice.

“I don’t feel like I’m protesting. I feel like I’m marching for her, for her life, for justice. So I don’t mind spending this day doing this,” said Teresa Chavira.

The group marched over US-54 to the Fort Bliss entrance. They continued their demonstration at the entrance to Fort Bliss, where orange barricades were in place. Chants of “say her name, Vanessa Guillen” were echoed through the crowd.

“Were looking for peace and justice. Not for just her, but for all the other men and women who have been sexually harassed and assaulted in the military. Not only here in the states but overseas as well. We’re tired of the military sweeping things under the rug, and we are looking for justice,” said Brown.

Protesters stand at the entrance of Fort Bliss chanting “say her name, Vanessa Guillen”. pic.twitter.com/SIIg9JrSHl — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) July 5, 2020

“We have Fort Bliss here, and I think the city depends a lot on Fort Bliss and their soldiers. I think that they should value them — all men and women,” said Chavira.

Demonstrators said their goal was to get Fort Hood shut down.

“The military are supposed to protect the men and women of this country,” Brown said.

At around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, the group left the entrance of the base but say this is not the end, they say they’ll continue to speak up for Vanessa Guillen.