Soldier killed in Montana car lot accident was from Georgia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fort Bliss soldier who was killed in a car crash on Montana Avenue earlier this week was originally from Georgia.

Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division released a photo of Pvt. Readus L. Moore, Jr., 23, along with more information on him.

Police said he was pinned by a car, driven by Farhad Moraveg, that lost control in the 9700 block of Montana. Two others were injured, including a fellow soldier, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Pvt. Readus L. Moore Jr. Courtesy of Fort Bliss.

“Pvt. Moore was a terrific Soldier and beloved member of the 4-70 AR Thunderbolts battalion,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Frizzelle, 4-70 AR Battalion Commander. “He was a patriot who volunteered to serve his country as a tanker during a time of war. His tragic and unforeseeable death deprives his family, his son, and our Army of a truly talented young man.”

Moore was from Hiram, Georgia and was an armor crewman assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, the release from Fort Bliss said.

Fort Bliss officials said he had enlisted in the Army in November and since then he had earned the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.