HOLLOMAN AFB, NM (KTSM) — The U.S. Air Force confirms an Air Force F-16C Viper crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

The pilot on bard of the F-16C ejected and is being treated for minor injuries.

Emergency response teams are on scene and an investigation conducted by a board of qualified officers is underway to determine. the cause of the crash.

Additional details will be released by the Air Force as they become available.