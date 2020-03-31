Pentagon orders Fort Bliss, other military installations to halt COVID-19 reporting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Defense issued directives to military installations on Sunday to no longer issue daily updates regarding the number of COVID-19 cases reported on their installations, citing security concerns.

KTSM learned of the orders Monday afternoon while attempting to get an update from Fort Bliss officials.

The new guidance instructs base commanders to “work with local community health officials to share information on base community cases.” It goes on to state they will not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base, or Combatant Commands.

In the statement released late Monday night, DOD Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said, “as we continue to grapple with the novel nature of COVID19, we are constantly assessing and adapting not only how we respond to combating the virus, but also how we share critical public health information with our communities. Therefore, the Department of Defense has issued department-wide guidance to ensure continued public reporting of cases of COVID19 positive DOD personnel through the responsible military service.”

The announcement comes as Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the death of a New Jersey Army National Guard member. The guardsman died on Saturday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Esper. DOD officials did not identify where the guardsman was located when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, leaving many military community members weary regarding the health safety on installations.

Despite not releasing COVID-19 cases per military installation, the DOD insists they’re “continuing to do our best to balance transparency in this crisis with operational security.”

Officials at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) say that as of Monday, they’ve had seven positive COVID-19 cases. One of those patients is currently hospitalized in the ICU according to a WBAMC spokesperson. The patient was hospitalized for another medical condition when physicians learned he was positive for COVID-19.

WBAMC told KTSM they are fully prepared for COVID-19 patients at the hospital and have been preparing for a possible influx to their facility since February. They have established a separate ICU area that is isolated from other patients and are practicing safety protocols.

The hospital is the only Level 3 testing laboratory on Fort Bliss capable of processing COVID-19 tests. As a military hospital, they are responsible for handling medical care for active-duty members and their dependents, veteran retirees, and those who are stationed at the post who are members of affiliated military forces from foreign countries.