Off Road Desert Therapy group to raise money for wounded warriors

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Many of us consider off-roading in the Sun City as a hobby. Off Roading Desert Therapy is a local group of military members using it to help deal with PTSD.

After 16 years in the U.S. Army, Fabian Estrada is the president of the club, "We came up with that name because it helps us our with all our stress; our combat stuff that some of us have been through."

The group uses the adrenaline from the vehicles as a way to cope with their military experiences.

"It comes to you at night sometimes and you start to worry about stuff more than normal people do," Estrada said.

They are encouraging the public to take part in 'Off Roading for Wounded Warriors' two-day event starting Saturday.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"If you're willing to give back, it really makes you feel better as far as doing something and giving back to the community. It really does help my stress level or my worries knowing that I'm helping somebody else," Estrada said.