EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A national nonprofit purchased 10 acres of land located at 12135 Pebble Hills Boulevard to build a new Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) and Cohen Veteran Network Military Family Clinic. The wellness facility is designed to fill the gap in mental health and wellness services for Veterans and their families, regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship.

The VWC will provide hundreds of jobs including mental health counselors, case managers, life skill coordinators, childcare workers, personal trainers and landscaping. The center will include a mental health clinic, fitness center designed with accessibility for wounded Veterans, a café and community rooms. On-site childcare, transition support and assistance with VA benefits will be available for Veterans free of charge. An additional 12,000 square-feet will also be available for lease. Construction is expected to begin in January of 2023 with an opening in the first quarter of 2024.

A 2020 El Paso Veterans Need Assessment report estimated that most Veterans in El Paso lack access to services, have difficulty finding employment and filing benefit claims. The study also found that a very small percentage of pre-and post-9/11 Veterans are currently receiving services.

“There is a clear need for a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso. We are positioned to truly make a positive impact for the Veteran and Military communities,” said Jon Allman, CEO of Endeavors.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store