New Mexico Army Guardsman dies in non-combat related incident in Djibouti

WASHINGTON — A New Mexico Army National Guard member died supporting Operation Enduring Freedom Thursday, the Department of Defense announced.

Pfc. Walter Lewark, 26, was a native of Mountainair, New Mexico which is southeast of Albuquerque.

At the time of his death, Pfc. Lewark was serving at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

Lewark was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, 93rd Troop Command, New Mexico Army National Guard, Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

According to the DOD, Operation Enduring Freedom is just one component of the larger Operation Enduring Freedom operation intended ton combating militant Islamism and piracy in the Horn of Africa.

Twenty-six U.S. servicemen have been killed in non-hostile incidents in Djibouti since operations began in the region in 2002. Approximately 4,000 U.S. troops are currently serving at Camp Lemonnier.

The DOD says Pfc. Lewark’s death is a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

A photo of Pfc. Lewark was not immediately available from the DOD.