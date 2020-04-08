New Fort Bliss policy calls for face masks, curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Thursday, Fort Bliss will require a face mask to enter the post and it will have a curfew for soldiers.

The new policy was announced on Fort Bliss’s official Facebook page Monday evening.

The Senior commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss approved the policy which requires anyone going into a non-residential building to wear a mask or something appropriate to cover the face.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day.

The post will also answer questions about the new policy during a Facebook Q&A at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

