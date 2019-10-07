Native El Pasoan serves with the U.S. Navy ‘Seabees’ half a world away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Joane Duran, serves as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Guam.

Duran is a 2018 Ysleta High School graduate who builds and fights around the world, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Duran credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons she learned in El Paso.

“It’s not easy to leave your hometown, especially your family and friends, but my hometown taught me a lot,” Duran told the Community Outreach.

Constructionman Joane Duran is a utilitiesman with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11, based out of Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the community outreach.

“The most rewarding part about serving at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11, is the people you get to work with, you make new friends from left and right,” Duran told the Navy Office.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, serving in the Navy means Duran is a part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer to communication specialist.

“Serving in the Navy means different things to a lot of people like they get to travel, pay for college, the benefits are great don’t get me wrong, but to me, serving the world’s finest Navy is being able to give back to my parents, Maria and Cesar, for all their hard work raising my brothers and I,” Duran told to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.