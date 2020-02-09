Military family pays it forward to baseball community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Legends Baseball and Softball Academy opened Saturday in East El Paso. The owners are the Brough family and they said they wanted to create a place that could give children a chance to reach their full potential. It’s an opportunity the Brough family said the El Paso baseball community gave their own son.

Chris Brough and his son Tony.

Chris Brough was in the Military and deployed when his son, Tony was young.

“My son had gone through a really bad depression where he wanted to drop out of preschool. So I knew in order to allow him to be a regular kid, I had to get him into a sport,” said Lisette Wyno-Brough, the Owner of EP Legends Baseball and Softball Academy.

That’s when Lisette became a baseball mom. Although, she admits she knew nothing about baseball at the time.

Tony Brough playing Baseball.

“His first team realized that Tony Brough needed a father figure. They took him in and they became his family. It was an opportunity for him to feel like an actual kid while his daddy was deployed,” said Lisette Wyno-Brough.

Tony Brough and his Baseball Coach.

When Chris returned from deployment the Brough family knew they wanted to give back to the baseball community that gave so much to them.

They developed El Paso Legends Baseball and Softball Academy.

Softball team practices at Legends Baseball and Softball Academy.

“It’s just been great for our family to continue in the community and be apart of that with him especially as a dad,” said Chris Brough.

The Brough’s opened the first El Paso Legends in June 2019 but quickly outgrew the location. Now they have a bigger space located at 901 Tony Lama Suite D El Paso, Texas 79915. It offers 17 affordable batting cages and more.

El Paso Legends Baseball and Softball Academy in East El Paso.

“What we have here is a very small pro shop where we’re connected to over 25 vendors that we can shop for and then pass that savings on to our customers,” said Chris Brough.

They will even be able to embroider team jerseys and are working on building a cafeteria.

The Brough family said the main goal of El Paso Legends is to give busy baseball families a one-stop-shop for everything they need at an affordable price.

You can find more information about El Paso Legends on their Facebook page.