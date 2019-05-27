Memorial Day Events in El Paso

El Paso is commemorating Memorial Day and the service members who lost their lives serving our country.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

WHEN: Monday, May 27; 9 a.m.

WHERE: Fort Bliss National Cemetery

WHO: Keynote Speaker: Major General Patrick E. Matlock, Commanding General 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss

PARKING: Parking in front of the cemetery in the east side of the Sun Metro parking lot. The main gate will be closed until the conclusion of the ceremony. Those needing assistance with transportation will be provided with golf carts.

Forgotten Veterans of Concordia

WHEN: Monday, May 27; 10 a.m.

WHERE: Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell & Stevens (Buffalo Soldiers entrance)

WHO: El Paso Chapter, 82nd Airborne Division

Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall

WHEN: Monday, May 27; 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Saint Jude Catholic Church; 4006 Hidden Way

WHAT: El Paso Fire Department will have a large American flag on display and there will be a Memorial Mass.



WHEN: Monday, May 27; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: VFW Post 10354; 9170 Cananea

WHAT: Wall will be displayed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks, beverages and music will be available.