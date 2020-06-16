Marines give special salute to local WWII veteran in hospice

Military

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Once a Marine, always a Marine. A local World War II veteran in hospice was honored by current service members with a special visit Monday.

The group of Marines paid a visit to 95-year-old Jesus Corona. His family says Corona’s granddaughter is not able to travel into town because of the pandemic, so she called a Marine recruitment office looking for a way to honor her grandpa’s service.

Corona’s family says he’s been a role model throughout his whole life.

“To us, he’s always been a joy. He’s one of those quiet, silent men, but sometimes actions speak louder than words, and he always sets the example, definitely, definitely, and we love him,” Maria Corona said.

The group of Marines who visited Corona said it’s an honor to meet Corona, and as Marines, they’ll always be there for each other.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local Marines give special salute to local veteran in hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Marines give special salute to local veteran in hospice"

Las Cruces City Council postpones vote on former Country Club land

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces City Council postpones vote on former Country Club land"

Return to campus: high school athletics begin workouts with COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return to campus: high school athletics begin workouts with COVID-19 precautions"

LCPD arrests man suspected of having forged checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD arrests man suspected of having forged checks"

'Yes, I expect that on Monday we can begin our economic reopening'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Yes, I expect that on Monday we can begin our economic reopening'"

It's 'probable' that international travel ban will be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's 'probable' that international travel ban will be extended"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link