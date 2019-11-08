Local veteran receives car as part of Keys to Progress program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With veterans day around the corner, one El Paso veteran will stroll around in a new vehicle as part of Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.

Celebrating their seventh year anniversary, Keys to Progress will be giving away newly refurbished vehicles to more than 100 veterans countrywide.

According to a release, Keys to Progress has donated over 600 vehicles to veterans in need since 2013.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says, 40 percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation is limited.

On Thursday, El Paso veteran Brittany Moore was the recipient of a new car.

“I recently started my new job, and school, so I will never have to struggle again to get on a bus”, said Moore.

Progressive says their core values lie in giving back to those who have given so much for our country.