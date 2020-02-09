1  of  2
Las Cruces soldier among those killed in Afghanistan

by: KTSM/ The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Department of Defense identified Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces as one of two soldiers killed Saturday in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio was the other soldier killed in the incident.

SFC Antonio Rey Rodrigez (L) of Las Cruces, and SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (R) of San Antonio were killed in action Saturday in Nangarhar Province Afghanistan. Photo Courtesy: DOD

Both soldiers were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Six other soldiers were also injured in the attack, which is being referred to as an ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province when an Afghan dressed in Afghani army uniform opened fire, according to reports from the Associated Press.

According to the AP’s reports, six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. There were a total of 22 U.S. service combat deaths reported in the region in 2019.

This is a developing story.

