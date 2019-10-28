Job fair: Fort Bliss providing career opportunities for veterans, military spouses

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — The Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a Fort Bliss Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This free event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center.

According to RecriutMilitary, the event is for veterans, military spouses, transitional military, National Guard members and Reservists.

Recruitmilitary is also focusing efforts on the 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.

RecruitMilitary officials say they are actively working to help address the high unemployment rates of military spouses by providing employment opportunities and assisting in facilitating their future career goals.