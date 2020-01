U.S. Army soldiers with their gear head to an awaiting bus Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Fort Bragg, N.C., as troops from the 82nd Airborne are deployed to the Middle East as reinforcements in the volatile aftermath of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.

Lawmakers approved a non-binding resolution Sunday asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces more than four years ago to help fight the Islamic State group.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the battle against ISIS and allow its resurgence.