Hundreds remember the fallen at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It's a small tribute recognizing an enormous sacrifice.

Hundreds gathered at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to pay their respects for the men and women who died while serving our country.

For many, visiting fallen loved ones on Memorial Day is custom. For one El Paso husband and wife, it's family time.

"We sit down and talk to him and we miss him," Daniel Simental said.

The two are proud of his father serving in World War II, but wish they could talk to him once more.

"I miss him. I wish I could talk to him and his advice as a father. I am a father and I have two kids and a grandson. It's just to talk to him for advice. That's what I miss the most," Simental said.

Those who attended kept strong not just for today, but every day.

"It's important for all of them to know that we still honor their memory. We value the service of their fallen soldier, sailor, airmen or marine. It's something that we take very seriously each year. It's not just Memorial Day, but throughout the year we take time for those who paid the price," Major General Patrick Matlock said.