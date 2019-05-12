Hundreds of high school students celebrated as newly enlisted service members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Hundreds of future service members spent Saturday afternoon celebrating their enlistment into the Armed Forces.

More than 800 local high school seniors and their families gathered at Pebble Hills High School to recognize their commitment to serve our country once they graduate.

"Every branch of service that these young men and women are going to be joining, they're going to be trained, they're going to be equipped, there are going to be resources to make sure we can do the nation's business. so today we want to say thank you to our future service members," Veteran and Outreach Director Ben Miranda said.

In addition to the recognition ceremony, the seniors and their families were provided with information and resources to support their child's decision to join the Armed Forces and aid their transition into service.