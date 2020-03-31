Holloman Air Force Base has first coronavirus case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first case of COVID-19 has been reported at Holloman Air Force Base, according to a news release.

The patient is an individual assigned to the base and the test came back positive on Tuesday. The Holloman news release did not give more information about the patient.

“The individual is under the care and direction of medical professionals and will remain in isolation until the member is no longer symptomatic and cleared by medical professionals,” the release said. “49th Medical Group Public Health officials are tracing the contact network to notify anyone who may have come into contact with the individual to give further direction.”

Holloman is currently practicing safety and security measures including minimal staffing, social distancing, additional screening measures when entering the base and it has closed or limited services of certain businesses.

