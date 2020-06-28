Holloman AFB reopens base to approved visitors

The New Mexico flag waves in the breeze on Jan. 6, 2009, at the front gate of Holloman Air Force Base. The flags replaced the normal presentation of U.S. Flags, New Mexico state flags and German flags in honor of New Mexicos admittance into the union on Jan. 6, 1912. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st […]

HOLLOMAN AFB, NM (KTSM) — Visitors are once again welcome at Holloman Air Force Base — with exceptions, according to 49th Wing commander, Col. Ryan Keeney.

The base lowered HPCON levels earlier this month, loosening some restrictions that had been in place since mid-March.

According to Holloman AFB’s COVID travel guidance, visitors from out of state must provide a travel itinerary to the person sponsoring them on base. The sponsor’s squadron commander must sign the itinerary or receive 49th Medical Group Public Health screening/approval before receiving a visitor’s pass.

The travel guidance is located on Holloman’s website at https://www.holloman.af.mil/COVID-Travel/.

In an effort to protect the health and well-being of the Holloman community, all visitors attempting to access Holloman will continue to be asked:

Have you or someone you live with tested positive for COVID-19? Have you been outside of New Mexico in the last 14-days?

The approved travel itinerary will serve as a waiver for question #2, but visitors might not be able to access the base depending on their response to question #1.

As part of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order, all out-of-state visitors must self-quarantine for 14-days from their arrival in the state through air travel or for the entire duration of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter.