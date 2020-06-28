Holloman AFB reopens base to approved visitors

HOLLOMAN AFB, NM (KTSM) — Visitors are once again welcome at Holloman Air Force Base — with exceptions, according to 49th Wing commander, Col. Ryan Keeney.
The base lowered HPCON levels earlier this month, loosening some restrictions that had been in place since mid-March.
According to Holloman AFB’s COVID travel guidance, visitors from out of state must provide a travel itinerary to the person sponsoring them on base. The sponsor’s squadron commander must sign the itinerary or receive 49th Medical Group Public Health screening/approval before receiving a visitor’s pass.
The travel guidance is located on Holloman’s website at https://www.holloman.af.mil/COVID-Travel/.
In an effort to protect the health and well-being of the Holloman community, all visitors attempting to access Holloman will continue to be asked:
- Have you or someone you live with tested positive for COVID-19?
- Have you been outside of New Mexico in the last 14-days?
The approved travel itinerary will serve as a waiver for question #2, but visitors might not be able to access the base depending on their response to question #1.
As part of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order, all out-of-state visitors must self-quarantine for 14-days from their arrival in the state through air travel or for the entire duration of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter.