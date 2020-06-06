1  of  2
Holloman AFB lowers health threat as virus cases slow

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM (KTSM) — Holloman Air Force Base lowered their health threat Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began March.

The Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level at Holloman was downgraded to “Bravo,” meaning there is a moderate risk for community transmission, on Saturday. The base had been at HPCON Charlie (Substantial Risk) since March 25.

According to Holloman officials, HPCON Bravo is the second step beyond the standard baseline, and acknowledges a moderate health threat, and sets strict preemptive, precautionary measures. These strict measures are taken from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.                     

Holloman is located in Otero County, which has only reported 25 total COVID-19 cases to date. Many of those positive virus cases are among residents of the Mescalero Apache reservation near New Mexico.

Fort Bliss is still listed as HPCON Charlie.

