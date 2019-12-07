‘He died a hero.’ Alabama man killed in Florida naval base shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDHN) — Social media posts have revealed the identity of one of the victims of the Pensacola shooting.

Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise, Alabama died after Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, resulting in his own death along with three other people. Eight other people were hurt in the shooting.

Watson graduated from Enterprise High School in 2014 and was known for his involvement in the JROTC program, the National Honor Society, and the French National Honor Society.

After graduation, he spent four years at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he competed as part of the Navy’s rifle team.

According to his family, Watson was shot multiple times at NAS Pensacola but managed to escape, telling the first response team where Alshamrani was.

He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. The family says he died a hero, and friends ask for prayers during this time.

FBI special agent Rachel Rojas said the investigation is still ongoing due to the size of the crime scene. They also have no motive yet.