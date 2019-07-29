Fort Bliss working to prevent spread of measles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In light of the recent measles outbreak, officials at Fort Bliss are reminding the community that children who have not received the measles vaccine will not be allowed to use its Child Youth Services (CYS) on post.

Post officials say children can continue using services once they get the shot or when the outbreak has ended.

The incubation period for the measles is 10 days but can last as long as 21 days. According to the CDC, a measles outbreak is over after 21 days have passed from the latest measles case. If a new measles case is identified in El Paso County, the 21-day period resets.