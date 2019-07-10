Fort Bliss welcomes new Garrison Commander

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss welcomed its new Garrison Commander during an on-post ceremony on Tuesday.

Colonel Steve Murphy handed over duties to Colonel Stuart James. The Garrison Commander is responsible for the day-to-day operations for all personnel on post.

The exchange was done through the passing of colors representing the command. Col. James says part of his plan is keeping the soldier’s trust.

“And that’s critical the soldiers need to know their families are being taken care of as they deploy forward. The out tempo is not slowing down and we want to make sure our soldiers are prepped and ready to go and we take care of their families as they do go forward,” said Col. James.

It’s not the first time Col. James will call the Borderland home. He served at Fort Bliss two years ago as a Battalion Commander. He says the great relationship with El Paso is key to the post’s success.